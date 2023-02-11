Global HIV Rapid Test Kits Market Outlook Report 2023-2028: Burgeoning Opportuni… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “HIV Rapid Test Kits Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global HIV rapid test kits market is expected to be valued at $1,687.7 million by 2028 from $1,437.98 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 2.70%

In the U.S., HIV testing is vital and integral to HIV prevention and management. The knowledge about HIV infection is increasing rapidly in the country, accelerating the high demand for HIV self-testing. In recent years, the significant patient population in the country has gone through routine medical checkups, which includes HIV test. It increases the knowledge about HIV testing and care in the country and propels the market growth.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) is a viral infection that attacks the body’s immune system and does not have effective care treatment across the world. It leads to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). Globally, more than 38.4 million people are living with HIV infection, among which Africa accounted for the higher patient population.

HIV is one of the leading causes of death in the world. The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS and WHO are two major health organizations working towards increasing awareness among people about HIV, HIV infection, and associated preventive measures.

These two organizations aim to reduce around 90% HIV burden of the world by 2030. Based on that, several countries joined these initiatives to improve their national HIV status. HIV self-testing (HIVST) is one of the major strategies addressed by WHO and UNIAIDS to overcome the HIV burden. These steps lead to an increase in demand for HIVST that directly impact the HIV rapid test kits market.

MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

Raise of Next-Generation HIV Test Technology

The rise of fourth-generation rapid test kits has become more popular in recent years. This technology is more accurate and reliable for screening the acute HIV…