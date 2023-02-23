Global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Report 2023: Increasing Median Age of… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market – Forecasts from 2022 to 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.60% over the forecast period, from US$20.046 billion in 2020 to a total market value of US$40.577 billion by 2027.

A sophisticated set of techniques known as in vitro fertilization (IVF) is used to cure genetic or reproductive issues and aid in child conception. Patients with blocked or damaged fallopian tubes, male factor infertility, women with ovulation disorders, premature ovarian failure, uterine fibroids, excised fallopian tubes, and unexplained infertility are among the infertility conditions that can be treated with IVF.

The increase may be attributable to the increased rates of male and female infertility brought on by lifestyle changes. Growing public understanding and acceptance of infertility treatment will encourage the use of in vitro fertilization (IVF) methods, which will accelerate the development of the in vitro fertilization (IVF) market.

However, the main factor limiting the potential market for in vitro fertilization (IVF) is the cost of the treatments, which is well-known around the world.

Increasing Median Age of First-Time Mothers Drives Market Growth

Because more women are choosing careers over family planning and later marriages than in the past, the median age of first-time mothers has increased significantly as a result of the expanding human population. The effective use of contraceptives has also significantly influenced the median age of first-time mothers, and this is anticipated to significantly fuel the expansion of the in vitro fertilization (IVF) market.

By End-User

By body part, the In-Vitro Fertilization Market is segmented as Fertility Clinics Hospitals & Research Centers. The Clinical research centers are anticipated to have the fastest growth owing to the majority of…