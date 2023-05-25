Global Industrial Cleaning Market Report 2023: Need for Industrial Cleaners is A… – Press Release

DUBLIN, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Industrial Cleaning Market – Forecasts from 2023 to 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global industrial cleaning market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 4.84% during the projected period, from a market value of US$49.684 billion in 2021 to US$69.176 billion by 2028.

Companies Mentioned

Evonik Industries

BASF

Dow Chemical Company

Stepan Company

Solvay

Spartan Chemical Company

Ecolab

Pilot Chemical

Accepta

Industrial cleansers are chemicals used in a variety of cleaning tasks throughout the manufacturing sector. All types of machinery and equipment used in production operations can be cleaned using them. Industrial cleansers are widely utilized in a variety of industries, including oil and gas, petrochemical, food and beverage, chemical, sugar, textile, and other manufacturing sectors.

The demand for industrial cleaning solutions is increasing owing to the expansion of industrialization and manufacturing activities. Another factor propelling the industrial cleaning market is the implementation of strict hygiene requirements in sectors like healthcare and food & beverage.

The government initiatives for industrial cleanliness and hazard management and the investments of key market companies are anticipated to boost market growth.

The Government acts and programs emphasizing the need for cleanliness and disinfection are anticipated to aid the industrial cleaning market. For instance, On September 28, 2020, the President approved the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Act, which obliges companies to abide by rules for the appropriate cleaning measures during all manufacturing processes and disposal of hazardous materials at the workplace. The market for industrial cleaners is anticipated to be aggressively driven by such regulations.

The key players in the market are also actively investing for their expansion in the market and developing new products. For instance,

