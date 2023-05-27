Global Industrial Gases Market Report 2023: Increasing Urbanization & Industrial… – Press Release

DUBLIN, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Industrial Gases Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape” report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.


The global industrial gases market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.5% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

  • Air Liquide S.A.
  • Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
  • BASF
  • Bhuruka gases It
  • Bristol Gases
  • Concorde-Corodex Group
  • Dubai Industrial Gases
  • Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd
  • Gulf Cryo
  • Linde Group
  • Matheson Tri-Gas
  • Messer Group
  • Southern Company Gas
  • Universal Industrial Gases

This report on global industrial gases market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global industrial gases market by segmenting the market based on type, function, supply mode, end user and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the industrial gases market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Demand from End Use Industries
  • Increasing Urbanization & Industrialization

Challenges

  • Stringent Laws and Regulations

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2022
  • Historical Period: 2018-2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Type

  • Nitrogen
  • Oxygen
  • Carbon Dioxide
  • Argon
  • Hydrogen
  • Others

by Function

  • Packaging
  • Carbonation
  • Freezing & Chilling
  • Others

by Supply Mode

by End User

  • Oil & Gas Industry
  • Petrochemical Industry
  • Chemical Industry
  • Mining Industry
  • Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Electronics Industry
  • Nuclear Power Industry
  • Others

by Region

  • Europe
  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe
  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Turkey
  • Iran
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa



