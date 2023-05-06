Global Industrial Sensors Market to 2032: Rising Adoption of Industrial 4.0 and … – Press Release

DUBLIN, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Industrial Sensors Market 2022-2032 by Sensor Type, Category, Technology, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global industrial sensors market will reach $54,673.1 million by 2032, growing by 9.5% annually over 2022-2032.

The market is driven by the rising adoption of Industrial 4.0 and IIoT in manufacturing, a surging demand for smart sensor-enabled wearable devices, the increasing adoption of industrial robots, and growing automation in manufacturing and various other industries.

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia–Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global industrial sensors market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Sensor Type, Category, Technology, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Based on Sensor Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn), average selling price (USD/unit), and volume (thousand units) for 2022-2032 included in each section.