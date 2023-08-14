Global Indwelling Catheters Market Poised to Reach USD 15.3 Billion by 2033: Red… – Press Release

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Worldwide revenue from the indwelling catheters market stands at US$ 7.7 Billion in 2022 ,The global indwelling catheters market is expected to reach USD 15.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2033.



The growth of the market is driven by the increasing prevalence of urinary tract infections (UTIs), bladder cancer, and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Indwelling catheters are used to drain urine from the bladder when a person is unable to do so independently. They are also used to monitor urine output and to administer medication.

Executive Summary

The global indwelling catheters market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by rising incidences of urinary incontinence, aging demographics, and advancements in medical technologies. Indwelling catheters play a crucial role in providing effective urinary management for patients who require long-term catheterization.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global indwelling catheters market, highlighting key trends, growth drivers, challenges, and future prospects.

Introduction

Indwelling catheters, also known as Foley catheters, are medical devices inserted into the bladder to drain urine. They are commonly used in patients with urinary retention, post-surgery recovery, or those requiring continuous urine drainage. The global indwelling catheters market has expanded with the development of minimally invasive catheterization techniques, improved materials, and patient-friendly designs.

Market Overview

The global indwelling catheters market is characterized by the following factors: