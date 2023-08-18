Global Insulated Packaging Market Expected to Reach $22.2 Billion by 2030 – Press Release

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Insulated Packaging – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.



Market Growth and Outlook

The global Insulated Packaging market, valued at US$14.4 billion in 2022, is projected to expand significantly and reach a size of US$22.2 billion by the year 2030, exhibiting a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The report highlights various segments within the market, with Corrugated Cardboards anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 5.5% and attain a market value of US$8.5 billion by the conclusion of the analysis period. Additionally, considering the ongoing recovery following the global pandemic, the growth trajectory of the Plastics segment has been adjusted to a revised CAGR of 6.2% for the next eight years.

Regional Analysis

The United States stands as a prominent player in the Insulated Packaging market, estimated at a value of US$3.9 billion in 2022.

In comparison, China, the second-largest global economy, is forecasted to experience remarkable growth, projecting a market size of US$5 billion by the year 2030, driven by a robust CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Other notable geographic markets include Japan and Canada, both predicted to witness growth at rates of 2.9% and 5% respectively during the period from 2022 to 2030. Furthermore, Germany, a key player within Europe, is expected to achieve a CAGR of approximately 3.3%.

Market Drivers

The Insulated Packaging market’s expansion is attributed to several factors, including the growing demand for reliable packaging solutions to maintain product quality and freshness across various industries. Insulated packaging offers enhanced temperature control, making it indispensable for the transport and storage of temperature-sensitive products.

The accelerated adoption of online shopping and e-commerce has further bolstered the need for efficient insulated…