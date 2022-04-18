Global Interbody Spinal Implants Market Report 2022: Compound Annual Growth of 2… – Press Release

Dublin, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Interbody Spinal Implants Market – Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Several factors will continue to influence the growth of the global interbody spine implants market. Firstly, the analyst predicts the emergence of 3D-printed and custom-fit spine implants is expected to boost the global interbody spinal implants market growth. The use of 3D printing in healthcare has grown exponentially over the last decade due to cost savings, computing, and ever-increasing applications.

The global interbody spine implants market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 2.71% during the forecast year 2022-2027. In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 are included in this report.

Market Growth Enablers

Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgeries

Expanding Target Population for Interbody Spine Implants

Rising Frequency of Strategic Acquisitions

Specialty orthopedic and spine centers accounted for a share of 34% and are likely to grow at a higher CAGR than the hospitals segment as patients increasingly prefer specialty spine care centers over multi-specialty hospitals.

In developing countries like India, the importance of MI spine surgery is also growing. The exponential growth of spinal training facilities and efficiency in private and corporate hospitals in emerging markets is also contributing to the growth of the hospitals segment.

Geographical Analysis

The presence of a large pool of patient population with various spinal disorders requiring spine implants, higher acceptance of advanced and innovative spine implants, and high awareness regarding the benefits of MI spine surgery procedures are collectively supporting the market growth of spine implants in North America.

In 2021, Latin America accounted for a revenue share of 3.7% in the global interbody spine implants market. Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are the major revenue contributors to…