Global IoT Connectivity Market Report 2023: Increasing Demands of Connected Devi… – Press Release

DUBLIN, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Iot Connectivity Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global IoT connectivity market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 19.4% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- AT&T Inc.
- Hologram Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Jasper Technologies, Inc.
- Orange S.A.
- Sierra Wireless
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- Telefonica, S.A.
- Telit
- Vodafone Group Plc
This report on global IoT connectivity market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global IoT connectivity market by segmenting the market based on application, component, industry, organisation and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the IoT connectivity market are provided in this report. we believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing demands of connected devices
- Increasing automation trends from different industries
- Increasing digitization
Challenges
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Application
- Smart Retail
- Smart Manufacturing
- Connected Health
- Building and Home Automation
- Smart Transportation
- Smart Grid and Utilities
- Others
by Component
by Industry
- IT & Telecom
- Consumer Electronics
- Energy & Utilities
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- BFSI
- Others
by Organisation
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
-