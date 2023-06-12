Global IPTV Market Report 2023: Growth in Preference for Video-on-demand and Hig… – Press Release

DUBLIN, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “IPTV Market By Component, By Application, By Device Type, By Transmission Type, By Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
According to this report the IPTV market was valued at $59.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $146.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031.
Key Market Players
- Akamai Technologies
- AT&T Inc.
- Ericsson
- Verizon Communications Inc.
- Broadcom Inc.
- TRIPLEPLAY SERVICES LTD.
- Deutsche Telekom AG
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Airtel India
Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) is the network architecture, equipment and technology, middleware, and software platform used to deliver real-time standard or high-definition television (HDTV) signals over a Managed Communications Service Provider (CSP) network. The main types of IPTV are video IPTV and non-video IPTV.
Video IPTV refers to the delivery of media content, videos, or live television through an IP network. IPTV will either be using the public internet, a private local area network, or a wide area network. The different applications include linear television, nonlinear television and is used in small & medium enterprise, large enterprise, residential customers.
Key factors driving the growth of the internet protocol television market include growing preference for video-on-demand and high-definition channels and increase in demand for alternative investment, and increase in use of digital transformation technology and growing popularity of mobile devices.
The demand for value-added services such as high definition (HD) and video-on-demand (VoD) is driving the growth of IPTV market. In addition, VoD is one of the innovative features that internet protocol TV offers and provides consumers a range of available videos to choose from. The videos are transmitted by the real time streaming protocol. In recent years VoD has gained…