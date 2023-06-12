Global IPTV Market Report 2023: Growth in Preference for Video-on-demand and Hig… – Press Release

DUBLIN, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “IPTV Market By Component, By Application, By Device Type, By Transmission Type, By Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.



According to this report the IPTV market was valued at $59.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $146.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Market Players

Akamai Technologies

AT&T Inc.

Ericsson

Verizon Communications Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

TRIPLEPLAY SERVICES LTD.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Cisco Systems Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Airtel India

Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) is the network architecture, equipment and technology, middleware, and software platform used to deliver real-time standard or high-definition television (HDTV) signals over a Managed Communications Service Provider (CSP) network. The main types of IPTV are video IPTV and non-video IPTV.

Video IPTV refers to the delivery of media content, videos, or live television through an IP network. IPTV will either be using the public internet, a private local area network, or a wide area network. The different applications include linear television, nonlinear television and is used in small & medium enterprise, large enterprise, residential customers.

Key factors driving the growth of the internet protocol television market include growing preference for video-on-demand and high-definition channels and increase in demand for alternative investment, and increase in use of digital transformation technology and growing popularity of mobile devices.

The demand for value-added services such as high definition (HD) and video-on-demand (VoD) is driving the growth of IPTV market. In addition, VoD is one of the innovative features that internet protocol TV offers and provides consumers a range of available videos to choose from. The videos are transmitted by the real time streaming protocol. In recent years VoD has gained…