Global Lithium Market Report to 2028: Featuring FMC, SQM, Tianqi Lithium and Liv… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Lithium Market, By Product, By Application & By Region – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Lithium Market size was valued at USD 7.1 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 15.45 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.75% over the forecast period 2022 – 2028.

Companies Mentioned:

FMC Corporation ( India )

) SQM S.A. ( CHILE )

) Tianqi Lithium ( Australia )

) International Lithium Corp. ( China )

) LSC Lithium Corporation ( Canada )

) American Lithium Corp. ( Canada )

) Livent (US)

BYD Company ( China )

) LG Chem ( South Korea )

) Samsung SDI ( South Korea )

The electrification of automobiles is predicted to drive the lithium-ion battery market, attracting a considerable volume of lithium-ion batteries over the forecast period. The automotive application segment is predicted to increase significantly throughout the forecast period, owing to government-imposed severe restrictions for ICE automakers to minimize carbon dioxide emissions from autos.

This has shifted automakers’ focus to producing electric vehicles, which is likely to increase demand for lithium and related components. Government incentives for electric vehicles, as well as investments in the sector, are expected to promote the growth of the lithium market.

Segments covered in this report

The global Lithium market is segmented by product and by application. Based on product, the market is categorized into Carbonate, Hydroxide, Others. Based on application, the market is segmented into Batteries, Glass & Ceramics, Lubricant, Medical, Polymers, Metallurgy, Others. By region, the global Lithium market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Driver

Electric vehicles are powered by lithium-ion batteries. The growing use of electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) has increased lithium-ion battery adoption, which is projected to…