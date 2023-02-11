Global Liver Cancer Drugs Strategic Market Report to 2030: Targeted Therapies Gr… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Liver Cancer Drugs: Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global market for Liver Cancer Drugs estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Targeted Drug Therapy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.6% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chemotherapy segment is readjusted to a revised 16.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $647.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.6% CAGR

The Liver Cancer Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$647.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 24.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.8% and 16% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured) –

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Exelixis, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

