Global Location-based Entertainment (LBE) Market to 2028: Advancements in VR and… – Press Release

The "Global Location-based Entertainment (LBE) Market by Technology (Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), Projection Mapping), Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Venue (Amusement Parks, Theme Parks, Arcades) and Region – Forecast to 2028"

The global location based entertainment market is projected to grow from USD 3.5 billion in 2023 to USD 11.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 27.3% during the forecast period.

As technology becomes more accessible and affordable, the barriers to entry for location based entertainment decrease. This allows more venues and establishments to incorporate immersive experiences into their offerings, making it accessible to a wider audience and being a driving factor to the growth of the market.

By professional services, the training and deployment segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Training and deployment services are crucial for location based entertainment operators to ensure that their employees are well-equipped to provide visitors with high-quality experiences. These services include staff training, deployment planning, and equipment setup, which help ensure that location based entertainment experiences are deployed efficiently and effectively, minimizing downtime and maximizing visitor satisfaction.

Staff training ensures that employees are knowledgeable and skilled in delivering exceptional customer experiences. Deployment planning helps location based entertainment operators plan and execute the deployment of their experiences, and equipment setup ensures that location based entertainment experiences are running correctly and that any issues are resolved quickly. Overall, these services are essential in delivering outstanding location based entertainment experiences.

Based on services, the managed services segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Managed…