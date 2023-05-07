Global Logistics Company, J&T Express, Introduces Domestic Express Service in Ri… – Press Release

Nation-wide rollout to be expected in the coming months.

Companies and individuals can utilize the service.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — J&T Express KSA has announced the launch of its Domestic Express Service in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The move is aligned with the award-winning logistics provider’s continuous efforts to facilitate dependable, efficient, and customer-centric services, catering to the surging demand for domestic logistics solutions across the Kingdom.

Domestic Express was introduced to offer a convenient and timely service that enables companies and individuals based in Riyadh to have their parcels collected from their locations and transported across the Kingdom, faster. Riyadh-based customers can place their orders with J&T Express APP and have the courier pick up their parcels within 24 hours. The service can also be used for existing solutions such as door-to-door, package collect and return services. Backed by multiple distribution centers and various service points strategically located throughout KSA, J&T Express’ massive fleet is mobilized to provide nationwide coverage, which not only includes large cities but also access to the remote areas.

“We are very excited about rolling out our Domestic Express Service in Saudi Arabia – a key market for us in the region – and more specifically, Riyadh, one of the largest and most dynamic cities where the e-commerce business continues to grow at an accelerating rate,” said Sean Xiao, CEO of J&T Express Middle East. “This ties in well with the growing demand for advanced services and is part of our ongoing efforts to meet the evolving requirements of our customers by leveraging our international expertise and capabilities, as a global service provider.”

“Riyadh is the first market to benefit from this service; nation-wide expansion will follow in the coming months.” Added Xiao.

J&T Express provides a comprehensive range of benefits to its customers. The company has nationwide…