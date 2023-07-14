Global Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2030, Driven b… – Press Release

DUBLIN, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA): Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global market for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

DC to 6 GHz, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.6% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 6-60 GHz segment is readjusted to a revised 12.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $560.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.6% CAGR

The Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$560.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.1% and 11% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 78 Featured) –

Analog Devices, Inc.

B&Z Technologies, LLC

Callisto Space

Eravant

Infineon Technologies AG

L3Harris Narda-MITEQ

Macom Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.

Norsat International Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Qorvo, Inc.

Qotana Technologies Co., Ltd.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

Teledyne Microwave Solutions

Texas Instruments, Inc.

WanTcom Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW