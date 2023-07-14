Global Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2030, Driven b… – Press Release

DUBLIN, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA): Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global market for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
DC to 6 GHz, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.6% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 6-60 GHz segment is readjusted to a revised 12.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $560.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.6% CAGR
The Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$560.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.1% and 11% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 78 Featured) –
- Analog Devices, Inc.
- B&Z Technologies, LLC
- Callisto Space
- Eravant
- Infineon Technologies AG
- L3Harris Narda-MITEQ
- Macom Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.
- Norsat International Inc.
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- ON Semiconductor Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
- Qorvo, Inc.
- Qotana Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc.
- Teledyne Microwave Solutions
- Texas Instruments, Inc.
- WanTcom Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Pandemic Impact on…