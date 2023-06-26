Global Low Sodium Sea Salt Market is set to reach US$ 222.3 Million by 2033, and… – Press Release

NEWARK, Del, June 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The low sodium sea salt market is estimated to secure a valuation of US$ 118 million in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 222.3 million by 2033. The market is estimated to capture a CAGR of 7% by 2033.



Why is the Demand for Low Sodium Sea Salt Growing Rapidly?

Several factors are rising the demand for low-sodium sea salt are as follows:

Health Consciousness: Increasing consumer awareness towards a healthy lifestyle and reducing health risks such as high blood pressure, kidney problems, and cardiovascular. The demand for low sodium sea salt is rising to maintain sodium intake and enhance the food taste.

Dietary Restriction: Many consumers are following their diet to intake minimum sodium. For instance, doctors are recommended to limit sodium intake in conditions including high blood pressure and hypertension.

Flavor Enhancement: Consumers' rising demand for low-sodium sea salt enhances food taste, flavor, and texture. These consumers prefer to use table salt for their meals to limit the sodium content. It is a healthier option to maintain health and wellness.

Product Availability: Companies are developing high-quality, organic, and natural low-sodium sea salt to meet consumers' requirements by increasing availability. These companies offer their products online and offline stores to reach relevant consumers.

These are a few factors that increase the demand for low-sodium sea salt by enhancing food flavor and evolving culinary trends.

Key Takeaways: