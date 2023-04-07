Global Managed Mobility Services Market Report 2022: Growing Reliance of IT Comp… – Press Release

DUBLIN, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Managed Mobility Services Market Size, Share, Trends, Function (Device Management and Application Management), Deployment (Cloud and On-Premises), Industry Vertical (Healthcare and Manufacturing), and Region – Forecast to 2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Managed Mobility Services (MMS) market is a growing industry, with a global size of USD 19.40 billion in 2021, expected to experience a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.3% during the forecast period.

The market’s growth is driven by increasing broadband and mobile services, rising data traffic, growing dependence on advanced technologies and IT services, and the need to enhance employee productivity and satisfaction in different industries. Businesses are also outsourcing activities and reducing hardware costs, which further boosts market revenue growth. The demand for MMS is also driven by the increasing adoption of Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) and cloud-based solutions.

MMS involves the management of process and IT services required by companies for acquiring and supporting mobile devices, including tablets, smartphones, and ruggedized field force devices, and wireless connectivity. The adoption of MMS approach helps convert a company into a mobile enterprise from start to finish, enabling businesses to aggressively compete, operate efficiently, and engage assertively with customers. The COVID-19 pandemic has further emphasized the importance of MMS, as employees have been working from home, increasing the use of broadband and data traffic.

MMS service providers help businesses in procuring, deploying, and managing remote and mobile devices of an organization, ensuring compliance with the enterprise’s environment. The rising demand for such managed mobile services has encouraged service providers to expand their business and manage services. For instance, Kyndryl, a leader in managed mobility services, recently…