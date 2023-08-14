Global Management Partners Acquires Koch Project Solutions – Press Release

S.C.-based Global Management Partners (GMP) announces the acquisition of Koch Project Solutions, a Koch Engineered Solutions (KES)-owned company based in Houston, Texas. GMP is a growing comprehensive Project Management Contractor, and this move expands its EPC project management and project delivery services into the Gulf Coast region.

GREER, S.C., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Global Management Partners (GMP), based in Greer S.C., is pleased to announce the acquisition of Koch Project Solutions (KPS), a Koch Engineered Solutions (KES)-owned company based in Houston, Texas.

GMP is a growing comprehensive Project Management Contractor and, with its new KPS acquisition, will expand its geographical reach into the Gulf Coast region while allowing the company to continue providing quality EPC project management and project delivery services its customers have come to expect. Through this acquisition, GMP is pleased to welcome its additional clients to the roster in multiple industry sectors, such as energy transition, carbon capture and the circular economy.

“We are excited to add KPS to our growing organization, and this growth exemplifies our ongoing commitment to the current customer base and serves as a testament to the success of our core philosophy of ‘Think Like an Owner’,” says Price Howard, President of GMP. “The simultaneous expansion of GMP’s design engineering and construction management capabilities shows our true commitment to our clients as well as the rapidly expanding US Energy Transition movement.”

While establishing its newest location in Houston, Texas, GMP will maintain its home base in Greer, S.C., as well as its multiple project sites across the U.S. The expanded organization will work-share between all locations and give GMP additional access to two of the strongest professional project execution work forces in the country.

About Global Management Partners

Headquartered in Greer, S.C., Global Management Partners (GMP) is a program and…