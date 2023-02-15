Global Manufactured Soil Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Emphasis on Gre… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Manufactured Soil: Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global market for Manufactured Soil estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Garden Soil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Soil Mix segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR

The Manufactured Soil market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) –

B.D. White Top Soil Company Inc.

Boughton Loam & Turf Management Limited

Jiffy International AS

London Rock Supplies Limited

Resource Management, Inc.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

Tim O’hare Associates Llp

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Key Topics…