Global Medical Cannabis Market Report to 2028 – Players Include Canopy Growth, G… – Press Release

The global medical cannabis market size reached US$ 31.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 57.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.34% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

Canopy Growth Corporation

GW Pharmaceuticals

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Aphria Inc.

MedReleaf Corporation

Insys Therapeutics Inc.

CanniMed Therapeutics Inc.

Cara Therapeutics Inc.

United Cannabis Corporation

Cannabis is a psychoactive drug that is derived from the cannabis plant of the Cannabaceae family. It was used medicinally in ancient Indian, Chinese, Egyptian and Islamic cultures.

Nowadays, cannabis finds application in the treatment of a wide range of diseases and symptoms, including cancer, chronic pain, depression, arthritis, diabetes, glaucoma, migraines, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer’s, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), Parkinson’s and Tourette’s.

Owing to its therapeutic benefits, cannabis has been approved for medical use in numerous countries, with varying degrees of legal restrictions. Some of these countries include Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Uruguay.

Global Medical Cannabis Market Drivers:

Cannabis is safer and has less severe side effects in comparison to other treatment options. It also finds usage along with other treatments either to enhance their efficacy or to combat adverse side effects. For instance, it is very effective in reducing nausea and increasing appetite among chemotherapy patients.

Similarly, it is also used in combination with traditional opioid painkillers, which enables patients to reduce the dosage and frequency of…