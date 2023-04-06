Global Medication Adherence Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $5.36 Billion by… – Press Release

DUBLIN, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Medication Adherence Global Market Report 2023” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global medication adherence market will grow from $3.18 billion in 2022 to $3.58 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The medication adherence market is expected to grow to $5.36 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.6%.

Major players in the medication adherence market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cardinal Health Inc., Omnicell Inc., McKesson Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Inc., AdhereTech Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Adherence Solutions LLC and SMRxT Inc.

Medication adherence market consists of sales of instruments such as smart pill bottles, smart caps, smart medical watches, wearable sensors and others. The market also includes technology associated applications such as cloud-based databases, health programs, patient web portals, mobile medication management…