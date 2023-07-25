Global Menstrual Cup Market to Reach US$ 1.2 billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR … – Press Release

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global menstrual cup market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2031. According to Transparency Market Research, sales of menstrual cup are slated to total US$ 1.2 billion by the end of the aforementioned period of assessment. With the growing focus on sustainability, consumers are becoming more conscious of the materials used in menstrual cups.



Manufacturers are exploring biodegradable and hypoallergenic materials to appeal to eco-friendly consumers. Eco-conscious packaging options, such as recycled and compostable materials, are gaining traction.

Among the key challenges for menstrual cup users is achieving a comfortable fit. Companies are investing in research and development to design cups with softer and more flexible materials, enhancing comfort during wear. Furthermore, innovations like collapsible or foldable cups are being explored for greater portability. As the menstrual cup market expands, opportunities arise to cater to diverse user needs. Brands are developing specialized cups for different flow levels, pelvic shapes, and various life stages, like cups for teenagers or postpartum use.

Market Snapshot: