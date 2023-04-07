Global mHealth Market Report 2023: Rising Penetration of Smartphones and Wireles… – Press Release

DUBLIN, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global mHealth Market By Category, By Services, By Service Provider, By Geographic Scope And Forecast” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The mHealth Market was valued at USD 43.41 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 140.46 Billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 15.82% from 2021 to 2028.

The MHealth Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period. The report comprises various segments as well as an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors; the market dynamics involve the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market are outlined.

The drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The MHealth Market study provides an outlook on the development of the market in terms of revenue throughout the prognosis period.

Global mHealth Market Overview

The rise in the users of smartphones and other wireless technology devices acts as a driving factor for this market. Many people own more than one smartphone, cell phone, or tablet. The growing use age of smartphones will allow the population to access several healthcare-related services through wireless multimedia.

This report provides an all-inclusive environment for the analysis of the MHealth Market. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert reviews. These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political, and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the MHealth Market growth.

Along with the market overview, which comprises the market dynamics the chapter includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers’ bargaining power, suppliers’ bargaining…