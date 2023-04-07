Global Millimeter Wave Equipment Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Appl… – Press Release

DUBLIN, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Millimeter Wave Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global market for Millimeter Wave Equipment estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Telecommunication Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.3% CAGR and reach US$4.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Radar & Satellite Communication Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 21.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $510.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.7% CAGR

The Millimeter Wave Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$510.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.7% and 15.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) –

Aviat Networks, Inc.

Bridgewave Communications

DragonWave, Inc.

E-Band Communications

ELVA-1 Millimeter Wave Division

Intracom Telecom

NEC Corporation

Siklu Communication Ltd

Trex Enterprises Corporation

