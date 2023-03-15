Global MOSFET Relay Market to Reach $474 Million by 2030: Increasing Complexity … – Press Release

DUBLIN, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “MOSFET Relay Market by Voltage (Below 200V, 200-500V, 500-1kV, 1-7.5kV, 7.5-10kV, Above 10 kV), Application (Industrial, Household Appliances, Test & Measurements, Mining, Automotive, Medical, Renewables, Charging Stations) – Global Forecast to 2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The MOSFET relay market is projected to reach USD 474 million by 2030 from an estimated of USD 237 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

MOSFET relay meets the low-level voltage switching needs that all other relay types do not. They offer high-voltage and high RF switching. Likewise, the MOSFET relay can switch very low voltages and currents over its long lifetime. Therefore, these relays, if properly designed, stand up to the high demands of modern electronics.

The growth of the MOSFET relay market is expected to be driven by an increase in overall revenue projection of the semiconductor industry despite Covid-19 crisis, growing adoption of high-tech electronics and automation in the consumer electronics industry, increasing complexity in circuits in electric vehicles, Robust features of SSR.

Renewables: The fastest growing segment of the MOSFET relay market

By application, the renewables segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the MOSFET relay market from 2022 to 2030. A global tendency towards efficient energy consumption and the expansion of renewables has boosted interest in energy storage solutions. Renewable energy technology projects are typically large-scale, but they are also suited to rural and remote areas and developing countries, where energy is often crucial in human development. In most countries, photovoltaic solar or onshore wind is the cheapest new-build electricity. MOSFET relays find extensive application in renewable energy storage systems, and an increase in adoption of renewables energy technologies is expected to drive their fast growth.

