GLOBAL MUSIC SENSATION LUIS FONSI NAMED GODFATHER OF NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE’S NEW… – Press Release

– The Multiplatinum Star Behind Multiple Hits Including “Despacito” Will Perform and Bless the Ship at Official Naming Ceremony in Miami on Nov. 28, 2023 –

– The Star-Studded Christening Event to Feature Performances by Latin Celebrity Superstars Including Paulina Rubio, Marcello Hernandez and Pedro Capó –

MIAMI, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, announced today that GRAMMY® nominated, and five-time Latin GRAMMY® winning singer, songwriter, musician and producer, Luis Fonsi , will serve as the godfather of its newest ship, Norwegian Viva, the second ship of the Brand’s groundbreaking Prima Class. The ship will be christened in Miami before homeporting in San Juan, Puerto Rico this fall.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9122953-norwegian-cruise-line-viva-luis-fonsi

Best known for his extensive list of radio hits including the award-winning, global chart-topping hit, “Despacito,” which was featured on Billboard’s “Hot Latin Song” list for a record-breaking 56 consecutive weeks, Puerto Rican-born Fonsi will fulfill the longstanding maritime tradition of blessing and officially naming Norwegian Viva at the Nov. 28, 2023 christening ceremony in Miami, the “Cruise Capital of the World.” The “Live it Up!” theme of Norwegian Viva will continue throughout the evening, with a lineup of leading Latin entertainers joining Fonsi, including The Queen of Latin Pop, Paulina Rubio; “Saturday Night Live” cast member and Miami-native, Marcello Hernandez; and singer, Pedro Capó, all of which will deliver exclusive performances throughout the night.

“We are thrilled to welcome Latin music icon Luis Fonsi to the NCL family as Godfather of Norwegian Viva and to join us as we christen our newest ship,” said David J. Herrera, President…