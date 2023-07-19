Global Noise Mitigation System Market Analysis 2023: Adoption of Eco-friendly Ma… – Press Release

DUBLIN, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Noise Mitigation System Market by Product Type, Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global noise mitigation system market was valued at $36.85 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $57.74 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Noise control plays a crucial role in creating a peaceful and harmonious environment, protecting individuals from the detrimental effects of excessive noise pollution. By employing effective strategies and technologies, noise control aims to mitigate noise pollution at its source, receiver, or along its transmission path.

One area where significant advancements are being made is in the automotive industry, with the integration of soundproofing and noise-canceling technologies in vehicles. These innovations enhance the driving experience by creating a quieter and more comfortable environment for both drivers and passengers.

The global market for noise control systems has been impacted by the increasing preference of customers for products with lower noise levels. Noise pollution is a significant cause of stress in both workplaces and residences, resulting in reduced efficiency and heightened stress levels for employees. To address this, many companies are implementing noise control systems to enhance their employees’ working conditions and improve their overall productivity.

Overall, the market for noise mitigation systems is driven by environmental concerns, technological advancements, industry demand, and growing awareness of the negative effects of noise pollution. While challenges exist, opportunities arise from emerging markets, advancements in technology, and government initiatives.

The key players profiled in the noise mitigation system industry include Yamaha Corporation, Kinetics Noise Control, Inc., Knauf Gips KG, Armstrong World Industries Inc., SysTech Design…