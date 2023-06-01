Global Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Report 2023: Increasing Focus on … – Press Release

DUBLIN, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Global Market Report 2023” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market grew from $49.6 billion in 2022 to $57.27 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. The non-invasive aesthetic treatment market is expected to grow to $99.12 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.7%.

Major players in the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market are Galderma S.A., Allergen, Cutera Inc., Alma Lasers, Cynosure, Solta Medical, Syneron Candela, Lumenis, Merz Pharma, Hologic Inc., Revance Therapeutics Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Rohrer Aesthetics, and Sinclair.

The non-invasive aesthetic treatment market includes revenues earned by entities by microblading, neurotoxin injections, dermal fillers, latisse, non-surgical fat removal, chemical peels and laser hair removal. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the…