Global Nuclear Electricity Industry Research Report 2023-2032: Meeting the World… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Nuclear Electricity Global Market Report 2023” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global nuclear electricity market is projected to witness substantial growth, with revenues expected to rise from $204.41 billion in 2022 to $217.4 billion in 2023, representing a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This growth trajectory is anticipated to continue, as the market is forecasted to reach $271.08 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 5.7%.

Major players in the nuclear electricity market, including EDF Group, Exelon Corp, Duke Energy Corp, Enel SpA, and NextEra Energy, Inc., are poised to play a pivotal role in driving the market forward.

The nuclear electricity market encompasses revenues earned from pressurized water reactors (PWR), boiling water reactors (BWR), advanced gas-cooled reactors (AGR), light water graphite-moderated reactors (LWGR), fast neutron reactors (FNR), and operable nuclear power plants. The market’s value encompasses related goods sold by service providers or included within their service offerings, with a focus on goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers.

Notably, the main types of reactors utilized in nuclear power generation are pressurized water reactors (PWR), fast breeder reactors (FBR), pressurized heavy-water reactors (PHWR), boiling water reactors (BWR), light water graphite reactors (LWGR), and gas-cooled reactors (GCR).

The versatile pressurized water reactor (PWR) stands out, providing energy generation while propelling nuclear submarines and navy vessels. Different technologies, such as generation I, generation II, generation III, and generation IV, find application across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest region in the nuclear electricity market in 2022, with Western Europe following as the second-largest region. The nuclear electricity market covers countries including Brazil,