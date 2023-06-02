Global Online Lottery Market 2023 – 2028: Improved Internet Connections, Advance… – Press Release

DUBLIN, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Online Lottery Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023-2028)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Online Lottery Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 0.42% over the next five years.

Companies Mentioned

Lotto Direct Limited

Camelot Group

Lottoland

Lotto Agent

LottoKings

WinTrillions

Lotto247

ZEAL Network SE

Francaise des Jeux

Annexio Limited

The increasing lottery popularity created a whole different category of gaming on the internet. The shift in demand from traditional draw-based games to virtual ones is escalating the online lottery market growth.

Additionally, the lottery offers a good return on comparatively low investment, which attracts customers to invest and play the games online. Moreover, lottery companies’ widely used promotional strategy is attracting a vast customer base through social media. Companies focus on posting the winning prizes on social media, enhancing lottery sales.

The increased smartphone penetration is giving rise to several mobile application-based lottery games. The end users have the convenience and comfort of gambling within their space comfort, which is one of the primary drivers of the segment. Companies are engaged in enhancing their graphical user interface to increase these mobile application downloads and create an upsurge in the number of footfalls on websites.

However, the market growth can get hindered due to the growing concern about cybercrime. In June 2021, Lotto.com Inc., the first digital platform that helps purchase lottery tickets via any device without the requirement of app download or deposits, announced its official launch in New Jersey. The company partnered with QuickChek, which created a dot.com and brick-and-mortar convenience store combination.

Online Lottery Market Trends

Improved Internet Connections, Advances in Security, and Increased Number of Internet Users

The increasing acceptance and popularity of the lottery, in…