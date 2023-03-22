Global Orthopedic Implants Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~4.5 % by 202… – Press Release

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —



An orthopedic implant is a manufactured device designed to replace a joint, bone, or cartilage due to damage or deformity such as from breaking a leg, losing a limb, or a congenital defect.



Technological Advancements and Developments in Orthopedic Implants Triggers the Demand of Orthopedic Implants Market

Recent advancements and developments such as surgical navigation to guide surgeons through the implantation, robotics-assisted orthopedic surgery, and AI-powered guidance software to assist surgical procedures are expected to drive the growth of the orthopedic implants market in the coming years.

For instance,

announced an agreement with Fuse Medical, Inc (Fuse) to develop new, world-class spinal, extremity, and sports medicine implant product lines utilizing OPM’s patented OsteoFab PEKK technology. In April 2022, eCential Robotics entered into an agreement with Amplitude Surgical to bring together their technologies for knee robotic surgeries.

Emerging Growth Opportunities in the Orthopedic Implants Market