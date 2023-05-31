Global Over the Top (OTT) Market is projected to be worth USD 490.13 Billion by … – Press Release

Clifton, New Jersey, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The over-the-top (OTT) industry has revolutionized the way we consume entertainment and media content. With their rapid growth and widespread adoption, OTT platforms have become a dominant force in the entertainment landscape. These platforms deliver content directly to viewers via the Internet, bypassing traditional cable or satellite television providers. From streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to video-sharing platforms like YouTube, the OTT industry offers a vast array of on-demand content, catering to diverse audience preferences. With its convenience, flexibility, and personalized viewing experiences, the OTT industry has redefined how we access and enjoy entertainment in the digital age. The potential of the over-the-top devices and services market is to grow and witness continuous growth on account of the widespread application of smartphones, smart TVs, and gaming consoles by service providers. OTT services were previously used for the distribution of audio and video content over the Internet. However, technological advances have contributed to the use of technology for video and game console applications. The adoption of OTT services with the adoption of cloud services and cloud technology has enabled service portability for OTT service providers. These service providers allow uploading data and accessing the content available online from anywhere and on any device. The new entrants for the adoption of OTT technology are Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, and Apple Inc., among others.

The increasing adoption of OTT can be attributed to its narrow genre choices, flexibility, wider device availability, internet penetration, and overall lower costs. Furthermore, the rising demand for customized content led to significant adoption rates of OTT devices . This offered the users the flexibility to view varied content. Also, affordable rates of high-speed internet across emerging…