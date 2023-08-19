Global Oxycodone Hydrochloride Market Size Scaling New Heights With $578.94 Mill… – Press Release

New York, NY, Aug. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Oxycodone Hydrochloride Market By Type (Controlled-Release And Immediate-Release), By Route Of Administration (Oral And Parenteral), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals And Retail Pharmacies), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Oxycodone Hydrochloride Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 401.63 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 578.94 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.66% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Oxycodone Hydrochloride? How big is the Oxycodone Hydrochloride Industry?

Oxycodone Hydrochloride Report Coverage & Overview:

Oxycodone hydrochloride emerges as a colorless and unscented crystalline powder derived from opium alkaloids. As indicated by the NCBI, this compound results from the reaction of oxycodone with hydrochloric acid. Notably, it functions as an opioid analgesic, serving the purpose of alleviating moderate to severe pain in patients. Additionally, oxycodone hydrochloride boasts both antitussive and analgesic attributes. Furthermore, it is recommended for patients unresponsive to alternative pain management approaches or when non-opioid pain medications prove inadequate in addressing and easing the patient’s pain.

