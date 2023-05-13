Global Partnerships and Sustainable Financing Top Agenda at IsDB Group 2023 Annu… – Press Release

Policymakers and business leaders from around the world are deliberating over how to tackle obstacles to sustainable development during the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group’s Annual Meetings underway in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) President and Group Chairman, H.E. Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser (Photo: AETOSWire)

Held under the theme, “Partnerships to Fend off Crises,” the 48th edition of the annual meetings has brought together high-ranking government officials and senior business executives to discuss a range of topics such as poverty alleviation, healthcare, education, women and youth empowerment, food security, and climate change.

The four-day event includes both high-level plenary sessions and technical symposiums, to identify effective solutions for economic and development issues faced by the IsDB Group’s 57 member countries (MCs) and its partners.

On the opening day on Wednesday, the IsDB Group Boards Meeting approved financing valued at more than US$558 million for six projects in member countries. The projects focus on supporting inclusive growth and infrastructure development in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The day also witnessed the launch of the ‘IsDB Group Integration Report for Arab Region,’ which measures the progress of economic integration within the Arab region and provides a framework to strengthen trade between the Bank’s MCs.

While the side events of this major event are well underway from 10 May, the official opening ceremony of the event was held on Thursday. Delivering the keynote address, H.E. Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, President and Group Chairman of IsDB, reaffirmed the Bank Group’s commitment to promoting resilience and providing financing within MCs to help overcome challenges in the backdrop of shifting monetary conditions.

