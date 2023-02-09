GLOBAL PAYMENTS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action… – Press Release

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Global Payments, Inc. (“Global Payments” or the “Company”) GPN in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Global Payments securities between October 31, 2019 and October 18, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 9, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

Global Payments is a Georgia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Global Payments is a leading payments technology company that delivers innovative software and services to merchants and financial institutions worldwide. Global Payments is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of the S&P 500. One of Global Payments’ wholly owned subsidiaries is Active Network, which provides third-party registration and payment processing services to consumers signing up to participate in events. Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Active Network used deceptive and abusive acts and practices to dupe its customers into enrolling into Active Network’s own discount club; (b) since July 2011, Active Network, and by extension, Global Payments, was aware of such unauthorized conduct and that it was violating relevant regulations and laws aimed at protecting its consumers; (c) since 2011, Global Payments failed to properly monitor its subsidiary from engaging in such unlawful conduct, detect and stop the misconduct, and identify and remediate harmed consumers; (d) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory…