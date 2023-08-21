Global Pea Protein Market is Expected to Grow at a Steady CAGR of 7.0% by 2033, … – Press Release

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Pea Protein Market is expected to develop at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.0% from 2023 to 2033. Acquiring a global market valuation of US$ 3,959.2 Million in 2023, it shows promise of ending the forecast period with a valuation of US$ 7,810.4 Million in 2033.



Pea protein helps to promote blood flow and calcium levels in the body. It is lactose-free and completely vegan and also has amino acids which was is needed for normal physiological functions. This kind of protein is crucial for newborn formulas since it is particularly high in arginine and lysine.

Development activities on the part of market participants in this sector to release and supply new products that are popular among the younger generation are poised to support pea protein market growth over the forecasted ten years.

All these nutritional benefits of pea protein make it a very highly demanded commodity.

The demand for organic pea protein is rising considerably, and advancements in protein-based goods, as well as the trend of incorporating pea protein powder in a selection of items, contribute to the expansion of the worldwide pea protein market share. In the approaching years, pea protein’s popularity and demand are anticipated to rise due to its incorporation in weight-management and sports supplements, further strengthening the said market.

Key Takeaways from this Market: