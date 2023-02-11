Global Pea Starch Market Report 2022-2023 & 2027 – Burgeoning Opportunities with… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Pea Starch Market Report 2023” has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global pea starch market is estimated to be valued at USD 156 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 211 million by 2027, recording a CAGR of 6.2%

The growth in the processed and packaged food markets directly impacts the growth of the pea starch market. Due to growth in the processed food & beverages market, the demand for pea starch is also growing at a rapid pace. Apart from this, the market is also driven by factors such as the integrated use of pea starch in the textile industry, growth in demand for gluten-free products, and the cost-effectiveness of manufacturing pea starch.

The pea starch market has been witnessing significant demand in developing countries such as China and India due to rising awareness of healthy and natural ingredients in food products, along with increasing production of food and feed products in these countries.

By grade, food segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The food segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is because of its varied applications in the bakery, confectionery, dairy, and savory & snacks segments. Because of its gluten-free nature and enhanced functionalities of gelling, thickening, binding, and texturizing, pea starch is used in food applications.

Moreover, it is used in noodles, meat, frying, soups and sauces, pasta, canned products, dairy products, confectionery, extruded snacks, and breakfast cereals. It is largely used for improving palletization and texture.

By application, food & beverages segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The food & beverages segment dominated the global pea starch market due to the increase in consumption of processed food and ready-to-eat meal products among consumers. The food & beverages segment is projected to grow…