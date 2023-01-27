Global Pet Smart Tracker Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $1.7 Billion by 202… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Pet Smart Tracker Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Pet Type (Dogs and Cats), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), By Technology (GPS, RFID and Others), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.



The Global Pet Smart Tracker Market size is expected to reach $1.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Growth Factors

Allow Pets Exploring Outdoors Securely

Pets love running around, exploring their surroundings, and being outdoors without leashes. Many owners desire to send their pets outdoors and let them explore their neighborhood or run freely in their backyard without having to constantly look at them or make them be in a particular place. Pet trackers can help lower the owner’s stress level when their pets are alone and also save them from installing high fencing around their house to keep their pets from running away.

Growing Concerns Towards Pet’s Health & Care

There is a rise in pet health awareness among owners. The increasing adoption of animals as companions for children or adults and even for security & status purposes raise the adoption rate and the expenditure on their care. Private and public organizations have launched many initiatives to educate parents about their pet’s needs and care. Affection and Companionship are the basic pillars in the relationship between a pet and its owner. The rise in awareness towards the healthcare of pets is expected to boost the market for pet smart tracker.

Pet Type Outlook

Based on the pet type, the pet smart tracker market is segmented into dogs and cats. The dogs segment procured the largest revenue share in the pet smart tracker market in 2021. This is due to the rising nuclear family trends, couples without children, dual income families, and the preference to choose dogs for security and companionship purposes. Dogs are the…