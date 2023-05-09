Global Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics Option and Evaluation Partnership Analysi… – Press Release

DUBLIN, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Option and Evaluation Partnership Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2016-2023” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Option and Evaluation Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2016-2023 report provides comprehensive access to available records for over 1,300 option and evaluation deals, including contract documents where available.

This report provides details of the latest option and evaluation agreements announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic sectors. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of option and evaluation agreements from 2016 to 2023.

There are two major forms of deal term that allow a party to a deal to secure rights to an asset subject to a future event namely, option and evaluation.

Evaluation agreements allow a party to the deal to obtain rights to a technology or compound, subject to a period of time to evaluate the quality, scope and applicability of the technology to its intended endpoint. Normally the technology is at an early stage and/or unproven and the partnering company wishes to assess the technology as part of the due diligence process in advance of signing a long term licensing agreement.

Evaluation agreements have been a mainstay of technology licensing from the earliest days.

An option agreement differs in that the option is often an integral part of an agreement already entered by the parties, providing the party with the option right to retain or extend certain rights to the technology already partnered.

Option agreements are becoming increasingly popular as they create additional flexibility within a deal for additional rights that the parties do not wish to commit at the outset of the agreement.

This report focuses on option and evaluation agreements and clauses within broader agreements between big pharma-big pharma, big pharma – smaller company, and smaller…