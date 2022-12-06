Global pharma giants partner Singapore researchers to boost innovation in biolog… – Press Release

SINGAPORE, Dec 6, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Leading pharma companies GSK, Sanofi and Takeda will partner with research communities from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR); National University of Singapore (NUS); Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) and its innovation and enterprise company, NTUitive; and Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) to boost Singapore’s biologics manufacturing capabilities.

BioPIPS MOU signing ceremony

Their partnership will be formalised through the Biologics Pharma Innovation Programme Singapore (BioPIPS), a consortium initiated by A*STAR with support from the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB).

BioPIPS seeks to use research and innovation to grow Singapore’s manufacturing capabilities for biologics, which include recombinant therapeutic proteins, and vaccines. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, biologics and vaccines played a critical role globally in preventing severe disease and saving lives.

The consortium will bring together leading industry experts and Singapore’s research ecosystem to enhance manufacturing productivity, improve operational efficiency and achieve sustainability goals. The consortium ultimately aims to make Singapore’s biologics manufacturing capabilities best-in-class and well-positioned for the introduction of new products and novel manufacturing technologies.

“New opportunities will emerge as the biomanufacturing industry undergoes major changes brought about by the rapid pace of digitalisation, Industry 4.0, and the need for greater sustainability. As Singapore makes biopharma production a priority area in its Research, Innovation and Enterprise 2025 Plan, A*STAR aims to contribute our R&D capabilities through BioPIPS to help make the local biomanufacturing industry become more agile and better positioned to benefit from new products and technologies,” said Professor Lim Keng Hui, Assistant Chief Executive, Science and Engineering Research Council, A*STAR.

“Riding on the…