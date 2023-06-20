Global Phase Change Memory Strategic Business Report 2023: Digitalization Wave &… – Press Release

DUBLIN, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Phase Change Memory: Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global market for Phase Change Memory estimated at US$678.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 50.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

PCM as DRAM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 52.7% CAGR and reach US$9.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pcm As Sram segment is readjusted to a revised 50.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $214.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 59.9% CAGR

The Phase Change Memory market in the U.S. is estimated at US$214.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 59.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 40.2% and 44.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 42.7% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 11 Featured) –

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

Western Digital Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW