Global Plate Rolling Machine Market Size Is Forecasted to Grow USD 638.37 Millio… – Press Release

New York, NY, Aug. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Plate Rolling Machine Market By Product Type (Four-Roller Plate Rolling Machine And Three-Roller Plate Rolling Machine), By Application (Steel Manufacturing, Textile, Papermaking, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Plate Rolling Machine Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 431.59 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 638.37 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.0% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Plate Rolling Machine? How big is the Plate Rolling Machine Industry?

Plate Rolling Machine Report Coverage & Overview:

A plate rolling machine falls under the category of metalworking machine tools employed to fashion curved and angled configurations within metal sheets. It serves the purpose of transforming a flat sheet into a cylindrical structure, and is capable of bending both stainless steel and standard steel materials. Additionally, these machines play a pivotal role in diverse manufacturing procedures by shaping steel plates into various configurations, including C-channel beams, I-beams, and H-beams. Beyond this, they exhibit the capability to bend materials like zinc, aluminum, and copper for the construction of tanks and HVAC systems . Furthermore, these products hold relevance in applications spanning from roofing to the realm of metalworking.

