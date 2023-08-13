Global Plate Rolling Machine Market Size Is Forecasted to Grow USD 638.37 Millio… – Press Release

New York, NY, Aug. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Plate Rolling Machine Market By Product Type (Four-Roller Plate Rolling Machine And Three-Roller Plate Rolling Machine), By Application (Steel Manufacturing, Textile, Papermaking, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.
“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Plate Rolling Machine Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 431.59 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 638.37 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.0% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”
What is Plate Rolling Machine? How big is the Plate Rolling Machine Industry?
Plate Rolling Machine Report Coverage & Overview:
A plate rolling machine falls under the category of metalworking machine tools employed to fashion curved and angled configurations within metal sheets. It serves the purpose of transforming a flat sheet into a cylindrical structure, and is capable of bending both stainless steel and standard steel materials. Additionally, these machines play a pivotal role in diverse manufacturing procedures by shaping steel plates into various configurations, including C-channel beams, I-beams, and H-beams. Beyond this, they exhibit the capability to bend materials like zinc, aluminum, and copper for the construction of tanks and HVAC systems. Furthermore, these products hold relevance in applications spanning from roofing to the realm of metalworking.
