Global Playing Cards and Board Games Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $35 Bil… – Press Release

DUBLIN, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Playing Cards and Board Games Market Size, Trends, By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Competition Type and By Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry forecast, 2023-2030.” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global Playing Cards and Board Games Market was valued at US$ 17 Bn in 2022, estimated to reach US$ 35 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.76 % from 2023-2030.

Market Drivers

Initially, homes and other social gatherings were the only settings where board gamers could play these playing cards and board games. However, as commercialization has grown, there has been a significant increase in the number of cafes where customers can play these games for a small fee.

Due to these cafes, the global market for playing cards and board games is expected to have strong growth throughout the forecast period.

During the forecast period, social media has been a major factor in the market’s growth. This is due to the abundance of games that are accessible and integrated with social media, allowing users to play with friends who are located far away. Another significant aspect affecting the market’s anticipated growth is the game’s unlimited access based on social media profiles.

Market Restraints

During the aforementioned forecast period, the rising import tariffs and the emergence of new manufacturing hubs will probably act as major market restraints.

Market Segmentation

The scope of the Global Playing Cards and Board Games Market covers segmentation based on By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Competition Type and By Region.

By Type, the market is segmented into Playing Cards, Board Games. By Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Online, Offline. By Competition Type, the market is segmented into Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3.

Regional Analysis

The Global Playing Cards and Board Games Market is segmented into 5 main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and