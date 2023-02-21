Global Preclinical Brain Imaging Market Report 2022: Rising Awareness of Early D… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Preclinical Brain Imaging Market, By Imaging Type, By End User, Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global preclinical brain imaging market held a market value of USD 658.70 million in 2021 and is likely to reach USD 1,076.21 million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period.

The market is expanding primarily as a result of an increase in investments and financing for R&D as well as the rapid pace of technological improvements that have led to the creation of hybrid imaging systems. Preclinical research is changing the way that modern medicine is practised and how health issues are addressed. Preclinical imaging techniques fully adhere to 3R (Replacement, Reduction, and Refinement) policies and allow for the reduction of biological variability, the acquisition of an impressive amount of distinct information, and a significant reduction in the number of animals needed for a given study.

Technology developments in molecular imaging, rising need for non-invasive small animal imaging techniques, and an increase in preclinical research funding from both commercial and public organisations are the main drivers driving the growth of the preclinical brain imaging market.

Growth Influencers:

Rising Awareness of Early Diagnosis

A new wave of diagnostics has replaced conventional diagnostics, marking a paradigm shift. The market under investigation is expected to develop as more products with cutting-edge features are introduced. For instance, the African Society for Laboratory Medicine (ASLM) and the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have teamed up to launch the Africa Collaborative Initiative to Advance Diagnostics in order to overcome the current barriers preventing the advancement of the diagnostic agenda in Africa (AFCAD). This strategic alliance was introduced in December 2018 in Abuja…