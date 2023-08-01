Global Premium Bottled Water Market to Witness Impressive Growth to 2027: Driven… – Press Release

DUBLIN, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Premium Bottled Water Market 2023-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.



The global premium bottled water market is set to witness impressive growth in the coming years, with a projected increase of USD 8013.56 million during the period from 2022 to 2027.

The market is expected to accelerate at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.65% throughout the forecast period. The report on the premium bottled water market provides a holistic analysis, including market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, covering around 25 market players.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, recent trends, drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by several key factors:

Market Drivers:

Increasing Focus on Health and Wellness by Consumers: The growing awareness of the importance of hydration and healthier beverage choices is driving consumers’ preference for premium bottled water over sugary drinks.

Expansion of Distribution Channels: The expanding distribution network, including supermarkets, specialty stores, and online retailing, is boosting the accessibility and availability of premium bottled water to consumers.

Growth of Online Retailing: The rise of e-commerce platforms has provided a convenient avenue for consumers to purchase premium bottled water, fueling market growth.

The premium bottled water market is segmented based on product, distribution channel, and geographical landscape:

By Product

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

By Geographical Landscape

Europe

North America

APAC ( Asia-Pacific )

) Middle East and Africa

and South America

This study identifies the introduction of new flavors and product ranges as one of the prime reasons driving the premium bottled water market growth during the next few years. Additionally, increasing awareness about healthy hydration and…