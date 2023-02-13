Global Probiotics Market 2022 to 2030: Featuring BioGaia, Hansen, Nestle and Lif… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Probiotics Market, by Type, by Application, by Ingredient, and by Region – Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Probiotics are the type of functional foods and beverages which help in improving gut functionality and boosting immunity. In addition to this, they help in increasing breaking down of high calorie foods which makes it easier for stomach acids to breakdown complex protein and ease in digestion.

Adoption of healthy lifestyle and increasing health awareness among consumers is expected foster the growth of the market during the forecast period. Diabetic foods are available for various applications such as dietary beverages, ice cream and jellies, dairy products, confectionery, baked products, and others.

Market Dynamics

The global probiotics market has witnessed significant growth in recent past years, owing to the rising health-conscious and adoption of a healthy lifestyle among consumers in the region.

Moreover, growing awareness among consumers regarding health risks associated with excessive consumption of sugary beverages and foods with have high-calorie content is expected to provide lucrative growth to the global probiotics market over the forecast period.

Major players in the global probiotics market are increasing their investment on innovative product launchings, research & development and marketing & promotional activities to capitalize on emerging trends in food & beverage industry. This scenario is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period.

Preventive healthcare includes a healthy lifestyle and dietary choices that help prevent the occurrence of diseases. Awareness regarding preventive healthcare is on the rise due to various factors, such as increasing disposable income, improving the standard of living, and growth in the aging population. Easy availability of information pertaining to preventive healthcare on…