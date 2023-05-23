Global Protein Therapeutics Market Report 2023: Development of Plasma Derived Th… – Press Release

DUBLIN, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Protein Therapeutics Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global protein therapeutics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.9% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- Amgen, Inc.
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Baxter International, Inc.
- Biogen, Inc.
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Diasome Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Genentech, Inc.
- Generex Biotechnology Corporation
- GeneScience Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
- Hualan Biological Engineering, Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.
- Merck Serono SA
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Sandoz International GmbH
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
This report on global protein therapeutics market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global protein therapeutics market by segmenting the market based on product, application, end user, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the protein therapeutics market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rise in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Increasing Geriatric Population
- Development of Plasma Derived Therapies
- Increasing Awareness for Protein-Based Therapeutics
Challenges
- High Development & Manufacturing Cost
- Stringent Government Regulations
- Complex Reimbursement Scenario
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Product
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Insulin
- Fusion Protein
- Erythropoietin
- Interferon
- Human Growth Hormone
- Follicle Stimulating Hormone
by Application
- Metabolic Disorders
- Immunologic Disorders
- Hematological…