Global Ransomware Protection Market Size & Share Revenue Was $20.3 billion in 20… – Press Release

New York, NY, March 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Ransomware Protection Market By Component (Solution And Services), By Deployment (Cloud And On-Premise), By Organization Size (SMEs And Large Enterprises), By Application (Endpoint Protection, Network Protection, Database Protection, Web Protection, And Email Protection), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Retail, Education, Healthcare & Lifesciences, And Others) And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Ransomware Protection Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 20.3 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 73.9 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 17.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Ransomware Protection? How big is the Ransomware Protection Industry?

Ransomware Protection Report Coverage & Overview:

The biggest and most dangerous form of cyber threat is ransomware, which may be installed on a person’s computer once they have been tricked, either by encrypting the files or by locking the entire system. Unless a ransom is promised or paid, the files cannot be accessed. Therefore, in order to protect the systems and to generally improve the level of security, the organizations have made investments that are greater than in the past, particularly in protecting the network, the data, and the endpoints from a variety of advanced cyber threats and crypto-malware, which includes ransomware.

