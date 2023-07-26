Global Real Estate Strategic Business Report 2023: A $4.7 Trillion Market by 203… – Press Release

DUBLIN, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Real Estate: Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global Real Estate Market to Reach $4.7 Trillion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Real Estate estimated at US$3.6 Trillion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.7 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Trillion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR

The Real Estate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Trillion in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$817.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Looking Ahead to 2023

Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slow down and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand.

With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a…