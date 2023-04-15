Global Reclaimed Rubber Markets, 2017-2021 & 2022-2028: Increasing Demand for Ti… – Press Release

DUBLIN, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Reclaimed Rubber Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Type, Application, End-User, and Region” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global Reclaimed Rubber Market was valued at ~US$ 1 billion in 2017, it is estimated to be ~US$ 2 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to reach a market size of ~US$ 4 billion opportunities by 2028 at a CAGR of ~12% during 2022-2028. Reclaimed rubber requires less energy consumption, and is cost-effective which drives the growth of the market.

The increasing demand for tires and tubes in the automotive industry is driving the global reclaimed rubber market. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), an organization working in the interest of vehicle manufacturers and assemblers stated that vehicle production increased by 3% from 2020 to 2021 after declining by 13% from 2019 to 2020. Thus, the increasing production of motor vehicles is driving the demand for tires, which is likely to act as a driver for the reclaimed rubber market

Devocalization or depolymerization of waste rubber will likely result in the degradation of the physical properties of rubber. Devocalization is a process through which vulcanized waste rubber is transformed into the state in which it can be vulcanized, after mixing and processing. Degradation of rubber can range up to 30 to 70% from the virgin state. A higher level of application such as tires from waste rubber is limited to use after the degradation of a material.

COVID-19 has decelerated the growth of the reclaimed rubber market. This is because of the temporary shutdown of assembly lines, disruption of the supply chain, and decline in vehicle sales numbers. But as the market is recovering and restrictions are easing down, it is estimated that the Reclaimed Rubber market will recover shortly.

